They ask the military to keep Bolsonaro in power

Brazil’s armed forces remained silent after Lula da Silva’s return.

Thousands of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro called on the military on Wednesday to keep the far-right president in power despite his willingness to hand the reins to his leftist rival Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

Supporters of the president gathered in the rain outside the Eastern Military Command in Rio de Janeiro, one of the army’s eight regional headquarters, raised their fists, waved flags and chanted slogans such as “Armed forces save Brazil” and “The people are united, you will never be defeated.”

For their part, the truck drivers, who had protested for days against Bolsonaro’s defeat of the roadblocks, maintained it despite a Supreme Court order to dismantle it.

Meanwhile, acknowledgments of Lula’s victory and the recommendation of the Supreme Court for Bolsonaro to accept the results of Saturday’s election come from around the world.

Cabinet ministers, elected governors, and evangelical leaders who have been staunch supporters of Bolsonaro are open to the incoming leftist government.

Experts told the Associated Press that the armed forces, which played a large role under Bolsonaro, have been silent since the first round of elections, a sign that they are distancing themselves from the former leader.

“In a democracy, the armed forces have no say in the electoral process,” said Eduardo Munhos Sevartman, president of the Brazilian Association for Defense Studies. “This silence is desirable.”

Bolsonaro lost in a very close contest in which he received 49.1% of the vote to da Silva’s 50.9%. It was the closest result since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985 and Bolsonaro’s first electoral defeat in his 34-year career.

The outgoing president took two days to speak to the nation and there was speculation that he would oppose the result after repeatedly questioning the credibility of the electoral system ahead of the elections.

In a speech lasting less than two minutes from the presidential residence on Tuesday, he declined to acknowledge da Silva’s victory, but said he would abide by the constitution. He also encouraged protests by his supporters as long as they were peaceful.

Many of his supporters are skeptical of the results, and truck drivers supporting the president have erected hundreds of roadblocks across the country. The Public Roads Police said, on Wednesday, that it had set up 630 roadblocks and 150 other roadblocks.

Protesters set tires on fire in Sao Paulo state on Tuesday at a roadblock. Long rows of cars can be seen moving slowly on the highway. In Itapural, Rio de Janeiro state, an Associated Press journalist saw truck drivers kneeling in front of police and refusing to leave.

Sao Paulo Governor Rodrigo Garcia said the time for negotiations was over and he did not rule out dismantling the barriers by force.

But Bolsonaro’s supporters continue to resist. Users of social networks, such as Telegram and Whatsapp, have posted demands that the military take to the streets, Congress and the Supreme Court dissolve, and the president stay in power.

