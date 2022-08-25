They ask Brazil’s election judge to remove fake news

According to the portal lula.com.br, the lawsuits are demanding the removal of more than 200 posts on social networks and platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Kwai, Gettr, YouTube, TikTok and Telegram, as well as on websites. .

A collection of fake news submitted to electoral justice reveals that there is a large coordinated movement of groups and supporters of far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro to publish non-existent reports, with the apparent intent to influence the upcoming elections.

Fake news includes: videos manipulating the lines of Lula, the power candidate for the Labor Party, in order to tarnish his image in front of voters.

Likewise, the use of completely subjective approaches of the former labor leader to create false narratives; Cut and edit videos of the candidate to infer behavior that did not occur and disinformation against the electoral system.

Likewise, lies related to voting intent surveys; audios erroneously attributed to PT interlocutors; False news related to campaign events, among other things.

As co-representatives involved in spreading disinformation, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, Federal Rep. Eduardo Bolsonaro, and Congressman Carlos Bolsonaro, all of whom are the president’s children, stand out.

as well as Parliamentarians Carla Zampelli, Pia Kesis, Carlos Jordi, Colonel Tadao and Floriano Agora; Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria; Singer Roger Rocha. journalists such as Milton Neves and Silvio Navarro; and digital influencers like Kim Paim.

The site specifies that the relevant point is the diversity of social networks used to share misinformation, in order to reach the largest number of voters and thus negatively affect the electoral process.

Denying that the scope of publications is clear because there are texts that reach 600,000 views and views.

The official page of the former president warns that “serious lies can confuse the Brazilian electorate and thus affect the outcome of the electoral dispute”.

So far, Lula is leading all opinion polls towards a referendum in which Bolsonaro will try to be reelected.

The first round of the referendum will take place on October 2, when 156 million 454 thousand 11 Brazilians will go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and provincial representatives.

jcm / ocs