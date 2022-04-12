They arrested the Prime Minister of Finland in a nightclub despite being in unfair contact

Controversy has surrounded Finland’s Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, for days, after he was caught partying in a Helsinki nightclub even though he had been in close contact with a positive case of coronavirus.

Marine, who in 2019 was the world’s youngest prime minister when she took office at just 34, has apologized after seeing the light of photos of her nightly descent last weekend hours after it was confirmed she had been outside. Minister, Pekka Haavisto.

As mentioned, his environment initially assured him that current social and health directives did not force him to remain in isolation despite having shared several business meetings with Haavisto.

“I should have been more strict and confirm the guidelines they gave me,” he said on Facebook. “I’m so sorry I didn’t understand that I had to self-isolate.”

Despite his apologies, an MTV3 poll showed that two-thirds of those surveyed described his night out as a “fatal mistake.”

The opposition also strongly criticized the prime minister for leaving her official cell phone at home and not seeing a text message sent to her later warning her of the duty to stay isolated.

Her regular posts on social media in which she poses with her friends or appears to endorse fashion accessories has drawn a rebuke from the opposition. The Finnish prime minister justified: “I am a representative of the younger generation, and this is reflected in the way I work and live.”

After several months of lowest rates in the European Union, the epidemic is seeing a sharp recovery in the Scandinavian country with more than 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.