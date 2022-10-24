They arrest fake police officers who belong to a criminal gang

The detainees were wearing clothes that alerted the security forces when they objected to the victims.

Two men were arrested by officials of the San Felipe delegation, in Yaracuy, after verifying that they were working as fake police officers in this entity.

After receiving the complaints, the Cicpc verified that the duo had been working nights in the “Yaritagua, Chivacua and San Felipe” sectors, throwing blunt objects and penetrating needles, blocking vehicles moving through them. The area continued its course.

When approaching the victims, Douglas Ricoe, director of CICPC, announced that the detainees were wearing clothing indicating state security forces.

It was also reported that they were carrying firearms, and threatened to kill them for handing over valuables and money.

“Similarly, these criminals were known to be involved in more than eight investigations,” Rico added.

During the police operation, a homemade pistol, seven 9mm bullets, a hat with a emblem indicating the Yaracuy police, and pants similar to those used by officials were seized as evidence.

Likewise, a roll of fiber optics, four telephones and a military jacket were collected.

The case was submitted to the order of the Second Prosecutor’s Office and the Ninth Prosecutor’s Office of the State Prosecutor’s Office of Yaracuyi.

