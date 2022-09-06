They admit to a lawsuit seeking seat removal from Humberto de la Calle

The state assembly Will study the appeal submitted by Juan Carlos Calderon Spain, which accused of Humbert from the streetwho recently fainted in the Capitol, due to incurring a double stressAnd the Reported change.

(Read later: Humberto de la Calle collapsed in plenary session of the Senate; left in a wheelchair)

Along with him, actor Daniel Carvalho, who also ran for office with the endorsement of the Oxygen Green party, was fired and was not involved in a decision Betancourt in order to support Rodolfo Hernandez in the ballot. However, it is not known if his seat will also be included in the suit.

The former presidential candidate is justified kick him out Speaking of “political incompatibility”, he is angry at the questioning of each of the assembly in which the decision was made, considering him to be almost one person.

For this reason, the plaintiff, as a representative of the Environmental Oversight Office of Sacred Resources, considered that De la Calle Lumpana was already without a political party before he took officewhich is in violation of Article 2 of Law 1475 of 2011, as stated by Semana:

“Elected candidates, as long as they are registered by a political party or movement, must remain with the person who registered them while in office,” the statement read.

But the decision denies the claim that the former presidential candidate should be removed from office while the case is resolved.