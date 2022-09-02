These will be the new features of the new macOS 13 Ventura

Mac OS 13 Adventures

In June, during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC2022 The technology company announced that the new operating system update for Mac is called macOS VenturaIt will be released to the public during the last months of this year.

Although the iPhone 14 will be announced on September 7 during Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event, according to journalists and specialized media; macOS 13 won’t arrive until October for some Mac models, just like previous updates.

According to information from the company, macOS 13 Ventura will arrive for these models: iMac (2017 onwards), iMac Pro (2017 onwards), MacBook (2017 onwards), MacBook Pro (2017 onwards), MacBook Air (2018 onwards), Mac Mini (2018 and up), Mac Pro (2019 and up).

.’s app climate He will reach the stage macOS Ventura With a redesign similar to what can be seen in iOS. According to the characteristics highlighted in the website of manzanaThe information it will provide is very local and will not harm or identify user data in any way

macOS 13 Ventura (Apple) debuts

performance voice control So you can learn new words. Users will be able to spell it out and macOS Ventura will store it on files dictionary for future use.

Regarding user interaction with Email messagesIn macOS 13, the app is inspired by the app in Messages on iOS 16. Some emails can be chosen to be notified again after an hour to help with the workflow.

It would also be possible delivery schedule of emails and the search tool has been improved to show results immediately from typing a letter in the search engine.

For users concerned about their security, Apple has included a feature called Passkeys. According to Apple, this feature will allow users to sign in Apps and Websites On other devices (even those not made by the company). The security of this feature allows you to replace passwords with “cryptographic key pairs”.

Passkey on macOS 13 Venture (Apple)

It states on the company’s website that “Access keys are associated with the application or website for which they were created, so people can never be tricked into using their access key to sign in into a fraudulent app or website.”

Apple has also been responsible for developing functionality aimed at the “players” audience, such as its application to macOS 13 adventure It is called “Metal 3”. The central idea of ​​this function is to create high-quality graphics faster, so that delays in the images displayed on the screen are avoided.

Now you can deliver HD graphics in less time, load resources faster, and train learning networks Automatic with GPU and much more,” it is indicated on the Apple website.

Metal 3 on macOS 13 Ventura (Apple)

metallic 3 It will be responsible for linking a series of controls from different platforms to the Mac, so that it can be compatible with any console the user prefers. This includes additional controls such as pedals for racing games.

to the audience streamer or interested in creating video game related content, a Screen capture group (Screenshot group) so that creators can share what they see on their Mac in different groups and space layouts.

