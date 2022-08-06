These are the words that if you send via WhatsApp they block your account

The WhatsApp It is the most popular messaging service in the world and used by millions of people. This application contains terms that may cost us to deactivate the account Very few people know what words are They should not write through chats.

The WhatsAppas well as any other application, has terms and conditions that must be respected, given these terms and conditions For legal, authorized and acceptable purposes.

Remember these words WhatsApp usage rules Pornography, pedophilia and derivative terms mean punishment, which may be account closure. It is also forbidden to write Threats, defamation, obscenity, intimidation and that incite hatred.

For these words they can block your WhatsApp account shutterstock – shutterstock

In addition to those there Other terms that also violate the rules of this messaging app.

Despite this, a blocked account can be recovered as long as it is temporary. As for the messaging tool, it’s a penalty and The user will access their account again at the end of the penalty period.

The WhatsApp It continues to grow and spread now New feature It will allow you to create several temporary chats Already at one time there is an option that he started testing a few months ago and is easily accessible: You have to click on one of the chats and select several at the same time.

WhatsApp is developing a new feature for temporary messages

The app introduced temporary chats, which disappear after a certain time (initially 7 days) in November 2020, and one year later, it integrated new options within Messages. Among them, the most prominent A feature that allows users to have full conversations with these settings and with different time limitswhere two new periods were introduced: 24 hours and 90 days.

Currently, This instant messaging service Offers several options to activate temporary messages, whether in conversations with another contact or in group chats. In both cases, they are configured individually, in the section of each chat.

As the company indicates in its help service, in one-to-one and group conversations Temporary messages can be turned on or off by any of the participants. However, in the latter, those who manage it can change the settings to allow only administrators to activate or deactivate this option.

WhatsApp also allows you to set this mode for all newly created single chatsthrough the menu Adjust also SettingsOn both iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is planning to introduce a tool to select existing chats and turn them into temporary chats although not starting in this mode and it was pointed out that this change could extend to several chats at once trade

Some recent developments about the interim talks were released in May, whenalso WABetaInfo I found that WhatsApp was planning rendering tool Define existing conversations and make them temporary Although not starting this way. then, It has also been noted that this change can extend to multiple conversations simultaneously Since, when you click on one, the app allows to select several at the same time.

Now, this same website has warned that WhatsApp This latest feature is published in version 2.22.16.8 of the messaging app For Android, it was released through the Google Play Beta Program. new button It’s in the Temporary Messages sectiongives users the opportunity to apply a timer to multiple conversations at once.