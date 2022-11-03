These are the UK’s most popular songs from 1952 to 2022

The huge list contains legendary songs that are not only popular in the UK

In recent years, singers like Rihanna or Ed Sheeran have opened a huge hole in it

a program official chart companyselected the most traffic streams mUseful for every year since the list began in 1952. Their findings will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 next weekend, marking 70 years of the UK’s Singles scheme. This is what the British digital newspaper BBC reported.

The list includes stars from Elvis and The Beatles to Adele and Harry Styles, Along with many songs that were overlooked upon release, only to be reverted back to classics over time. It also featured the San Francisco rock band Journey, whose single “Don’t Stop Believing” dropped to number 62 in 1982, but later became a rock standard thanks to its inclusion on TV shows like The Sopranos. and Glee.

The list from 2010 to the present is very interesting It shows a whole group of singers who have carved a great place for themselves in British society. some like Ed Sheeran, They were able to repeat several years with the songs that were most listened to in a given year. This is the last part of the list:

2010 – I Love The Way You Lie by Eminem Introduced Rihanna

2011 – Someone Like You by Adele

2012 – Let It Go By Passengers

2013 – Riptide by Vance Joy

2014 – Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

2015 – Cheap Thrills from Sia

2016 – Say You Won’t Leave James Arthur

2017 – Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

2018 – Someone I Loved by Lewis Capaldi

2019 – Dance Monkey by Tones & I

2020 – Head and Heart by Joel Corrie ft. MNEK

2021 – Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

2022 – As It Was by Harry Styles