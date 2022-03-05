These are the new functions that WhatsApp will provide

The WhatsApp announced that she would Nine new features to get it out win more in service instant message The most used in the world.

During 2022, WhatsApp will have nine new functions available on different mobile devices in the range In the medium or long term.

According to the WABetalInfo portal, the application will seek to impress millions of users, who are eagerly awaiting these changes to apply to their talks Work, social or friendly issues.

It may interest you:

CDMX switches to green traffic light after COVID-19 cases drop: When?



WhatsApp will surprise you with these changes

To get started, you will have emoticons To reply in order to reply to messages that users send and receive through here. To use it, you have to tap and then slide your finger on the emoji you want to send.

There will be communities in The WhatsApp Within groups of this app where all members can create endless channels with different topics.

Countries will have a new job Privacywhich will allow you to choose which contacts you want to see your Stories, if you prefer.

Sent messages will be deleted, thus allowing its creator to delete messages sent by other people, thus getting more monitoring about what they have in common.

It will be possible to share a photo or a video at the same time in conversations and in the same case, by pressing the camera icon on the Group, Chat and/or Status.

WhatsApp will have a new interface for voice calls, because when the information was leaked users noticed that the developers added Voice notes In group conversations.

company goal You will add a search area that will appear next to the video call information section, which will help you find any message sent or received.

WhatsApp will get a two-step verification process, which is a fact, although it is optional, it will protect your account even more, and eventually there will be new emoji.

You may also be interested in:

Are CDMX Full Time Schools Disappearing?

