These are the 10 best cities to live in, according to The Economist

Report swept Europe 2022 Global Liveability Index The Intelligence Unit publishes annually in the British magazine The Economist (EIU), by placing six cities in its territory among the top 10 places to live this year.

Vienna, Switzerlandstole the title of the No. 1 city from Auckland, in New Zealand, which in 2022 fell to No. 34. Among the reasons for this decline, stand out the strict prevention measures imposed by the city of New Zealand due to the epidemic, according to the report details.

In 2018 and 2019, the Austrian capital was already at the top of the list, but due to the closure in 2020 by 2020 covid-19 pandemic He lost his position.

In its annual report, EIU ranked 173 cities around the world based on various factors, including Health care, crime rates, political stabilityinfrastructure and access to green spaces.

Although Melbourne ranked first on the list last year, Australia dropped to tenth place This is 2022.

The 10 best cities to live in 2022: