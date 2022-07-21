There would be no net zero without nature

Climate crisis. We are running out of time. Protecting nature should have long been a matter of course for companies, investors, and governments.

Authors: Nigel tops He is the UK’s chief climate officer for the COP26 conference in Glasgow. Mahmoud Mohieldin He is the keynote speaker for Egypt’s climate at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh.

Companies, investors, and governments that are serious about meeting net-zero emissions commitments before 2050 must accelerate to protect, conserve and regenerate the natural resources and ecosystems that underpin our economic growth, food security, health, and… support the climate. But there appears to be a worrying shortage of pioneers.

Worse, we are running out of time. The science shows that we must halt biodiversity loss before 2030 to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change and build resilience to the already inevitable consequences. This means that within eight years, we must put at least 30% of the land and sea under permanent protection and then aim to live in harmony with nature by 2050.