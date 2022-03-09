There will be a strong safety device for Necaxa-Querétaro

Inspector Demetrio Zavala warns Pro that they will provide maximum safety for fans.

Video: Aguascalientes inspector warns of security operation

by: Raul Garrido for free. 08. 2022

inspector Demetrio Zavala ProThe head of logistics for the Secretariat of Public Security of Aguascalientes, confirmed that there will be an operation on Friday as if it was a bar Queretaro If it does not arrive, it will be modified The duel between Necaxa and Gallos Blancos .

Interestingly, Querétaro opens the tenth day on a visit facing necaxa The reason why Head of Logistics Demetrio Zavala is already taking action on this matter and in an exclusive conversation with him TUDN Let’s see how the security process will be.

“Initially we will create the process as if we had a visiting animation group, and when we make sure no one has arrived, it is modified, and the cells are formed in coordination with private security So that they can tour inside the stadium and provide security for the fans,” the head of logistics commented.

“I think the basis of success is what I mention, prevention, the background and the device we establish to implement it, we cannot prevent citizens from passing, we will violate their rights, but already at the moment of entering the stadium if we can establish the rules that must be implemented to reach a good end,” he emphasized.

Necaxa receives Querétaro in Aguascalientes on Friday, March 11th, for the opening of Round 10 of Screaming Mexico C22a match that you can enjoy from the preview at 6:00 pm on the screens TUDN.