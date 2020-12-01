There was no right time to put in the decorations

In the words of the classic Perry Como,It’s starting to look a lot like ChristmasThe epidemic has become so craving a little festive joy earlier than usual, and for some, it is starting to sound like Christmas. In early November. Trees, lights, decorations, and decorations were already showing up in the streets and homes, and Christmas shopping was in full swing.

But this early holiday spirit isn’t always well-liked by those who argue that Christmas is, well, Christmas. It will not be Christmas even though there have been no such controversies – they have continued since the early Christians began celebrating the birth of Christ.

over there There is no mention of history in the Bible On whom Christ was born, and there is no consensus in early Christianity. By the second century, it had become customary in the Eastern Churches to celebrate the baptism of Christ January 6.

By the fourth century, the celebration of the Epiphany became early January A major feast on the Western European calendarLinked to the arrival of the Magi who realized that the Child Jesus is the Son of God. With suggestions that the birth of Christ occurred in January, March, or even June, the lack of agreement about when to celebrate Christmas is not surprising.

We have Pope Julius I in the year 340 AD to thank him for providing him Dec 25 The day of the birth of Christ in Western Christianity. The mid-winter celebration enabled the evangelization of pre-existing winter customs. The date also corresponds to the notion that Jesus died on the day of his pregnancy in March. After nine months in March that would mean it was He was born in December.

By the turn of the century, Christmas was extended to include the remembrance of Saint Stephen (December 26), John the Baptist (December 27), and the Holy Innocents (December 28). In the year 567, the Tour Board created a 12-day Christmas. But in Orthodox churches that use the Roman Julian calendar, Christmas is still celebrated in January, and January 6th is known as the “Old Christmas”.

Christmas organization

By the sixth century, December 25 had become the date of celebration. Christmas began at sunset on December 24, and for a long time decorations were only hanging on Christmas Eve. The church tightly organized Christmas to avoid association with pre-Christian holidays. The time between Sunday (November 29, four days BC) and Christmas was a period of fasting and penance. It definitely wasn’t a time for calendars, parties, and early décor of chocolate-filled streets and homes. Still traditional beliefs about plants say that even bringing holly home before Christmas Eve will result Bad luck.

But organizing Christmas was easier said than done, and preventing Christmas decorations from appearing was nearly impossible. Ancient pre-Christian mid-winter ceremonies, such as bringing greenery into homes as soon as winter comes, cannot be stopped either.

When Christmas celebrations were banned in England in the 1640s, people decorated homes, and the guards of St Margaret, Westminster, decorated the church with Jerusalem and ivy in defiance of the law.

Christmas season

Today Christmas can appear in our stores as early as November 1, as Christmas items take the place of Halloween products. At this point, we’re used to the expanding season of Christmas, but this is usually only seen in commercial spaces that crave to make the most of seasonal spending. However, this year it came earlier for many homes as well, with reports of decorations It’s rolled out early on Halloween.

The festive brilliance has become a way to add joy and warmth to the gloom of the limitations of the pandemic. Christmas decorations bring back happy memories, and Psychologists found Those who put on their decorations early are happier than their peers and seem more social.

There are faint echoes here Degree Of the soldiers in the trenches during the World War, who saw the Christmas ritual on the Western Front as an association with normalcy.

History shows that this is not the first time that Christmas celebrations have been affected by a pandemic. News reports from 1918 Indicates the start of Christmas shopping early during the Spanish flu pandemic, as in 2020. But the “stress of lockdown” that led to the mass celebration of Armistice Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas in 1918 unleashed another wave of the Spanish flu pandemic in cities United State.

The traditional sight of Christmas decorations may have flipped in 2020, but there is still plenty of time to debate about when to come down. For most this is January 5, and some may argue at a later date on the eve of Epiphany (January 6) and you are fair. Goblins invade Either that of Greek Kallikantzaroi Persuasion or those in Robert Kerik Celebrations on the eve of Feast of Candles. Both are very unwelcome.

Helen ParrishProfessor of history University of Reading. This article was republished from Conversation Under a Creative Commons license. Read the The original article.