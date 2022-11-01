There is an 8-episode miniseries on Netflix that teaches us how to improve sleep, clear your mind, and be happier.

Is it possible to learn how to improve your life just by watching a TV series? With Netflix, yes definitely! Discover this guide and start relaxing now…

Being overwhelmed by stress is practically the norm these days, and in the evening there’s nothing better than sitting on the sofa watching a good series. Netflix.

What if instead of the usual non-committal entertainment, we tried to really relax by gaining the ability to meditate thanks to a series?

with Head Guides – MeditationFinally, you can!

Headspace is a meditation company, founded in 2010 by Andy Bodycombe And the Richard Pearson.

He released a thematic application, which can be listened to on mobile, but also put into a real TV series distributed by Netflix.

Eight episodes of about twenty minutes each, in which a relaxing voice guides us on a two-part track that blends theory and practice.

It begins with an initial moment, in which a topic is introduced to work on through meditation, and this is followed by a short exercise to concretely apply the learned concept.

all for Training the mind to be more calm and freeEnjoy a sense of peace and well-being.

The series was released in January 2021. On the other hand, the idea of ​​making a version that exploits visual sequencing came to its creators during the pandemic, a period when the focus on mental health and well-being – finally – became a priority.

It was the success of the experiment that convinced Netflix and production company Vox Media Studios to launch another series of the series: Head Guides – Sleep.

In the original, the accompanying sound is exactly the sound Andy Bodycombean expert in meditation and mindfulness, and takes pride in a training course among his skills As a Tibetan Buddhist monk.

Puddicombe is the author of several books on the subject, in addition to being a public speaker, and his goal has always been to popularize meditation as a daily practice to improve people’s quality of life.

from meeting with Richard Pearsona young entrepreneur and major financier of Puddicombe, a true born company which has put new technologies at the service of this purpose.

A service for all those who do not have time to attend a course on the subject or who do not wish to share the experience publicly.

Everyone who has their own times and ways will be able to use the system from their own corner of the world, at the most appropriate time.

For those who are afraid of having to use subtitles to follow the guide on Netflix: Don’t worry.

Each language has its own version, and in the Italian translation of the series, it should guide us along this path Gianfranco Mirandaa highly experienced and talented voice actor, the voice of Italian stars Adam Driver And the Ryan Gosling.

But what will we see in practice on our screens?

Head Guides – Meditation

The guides are designed in style cartoon.

The graphics with soft lines and bright colors come alive before our eyes and give shape to the story that helps us dissipate stress and tension.

The goal is to learn a new technique for each episode, to apply it in time in real life as needed.

Relieve stress, improve focus, express gratitude, connect with the present moment, pause for a few moments and enjoy it. Everything contributes to one goal: enjoy the life.

To really succeed, in a society that imposes a frenetic pace on us, you have to do it Learn to lazy, do nothing.

Will we really be able to?

Now stop talking: The best way to understand meditation is to do it.

Let’s do it together, with Headspace Guides on Netflix!

cover photo by Gerd Altman From Pixabay

