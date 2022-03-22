There is a choice between 3G and a mask

Austria / Upper Austria / Lower Austria. The new Covid law is still coming in for a long time, and after the almost complete lifting of measures on the 5th of March, the tightening is now supposed to be regulated again. This was announced by the new Health Minister Johannes Rauch (the Greens) on Friday. It should take effect on Wednesday.

Re-entering the FFP2 commitment at home, reviewing isolation regulations in order to ease the staff situation, recommending working from home where possible – Rauch announced Friday. It is due to go into effect on Wednesday. But on Tuesday evening, the list published with details was still missing – two years into the pandemic, this is no longer unusual.

Organizing Project: Choosing between 3G and Mask

At least there is a draft regulation. If this continues, confusion will likely be inevitable again. According to The Standard, which has the draft, retailers, restaurants, cultural institutions and providers of body-related services such as hairdressers can decide for themselves whether they want to implement the FFP2 commitment or prefer to demand proof of 3G.

Here are the new Covid measures – changes are not excluded.

mask or 3g

In commerce, with service providers, in sports, leisure and cultural facilities as well as in churches, but also in cable cars or buses and hotels, operators must be able to decide for themselves between FFP2 compliance and 3G controls. The same applies to the digestive system, although masks should not be worn in the seat. It is not allowed for the guests to decide, but the respective operator.

Masks should be mandatory in enclosed public spaces and on public transportation, just as in the workplace (with known exceptions, such as when you work alone).

In sensitive areas such as hospitals, retirement homes and nursing homes, masks and 3G should be used.

The decree should not apply to the school sector.

A change in quarantine rules – According to the Minister of Health, there should be relaxation here in order to calm the conditions of employees, especially in the health and care sector. Details are missing so far.





Violent criticism is inevitable, especially for the latter, for exampleAmong others, from Linz Mayor Klaus Luger – read here. The Austrian Health and Nursing Association (ÖGKV) also refuses to shorten the quarantine – it is said that the nursing staff also have the right to recover and recover in peace.