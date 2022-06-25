Then the new plastic bags will taste good

There are now a variety of alternatives that can help replace plastic in our daily lives. However, there are still many companies that do not want to do without plastic due to low prices and therefore still offer plastic. Science is working at full speed to find new possibilities and a research team from the United States appears to have scored gold. What results have they achieved and what’s behind the edible packaging plastic bag It must replace.

Edible packaging: the battle against plastic bags begins

The plastic bag is now gone from many German supermarkets, but you can still find plenty of them, especially in the fruits and vegetables section. Department stores in the United States suffer from the same problem. Another reason to develop an alternative to reduce plastic waste in the future. research team from Harvard university Now the latest developments in the trade magazine nature foods Foot.

This is it One Eco-friendly, plastic-free packaging made with pullulan. privacy? she Not only is it cost-effective, but it can keep fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer time, But it is also edible. Avocado was selected as the test fruit, in which fine strands of pullulan were placed. This is made up of edible sugar particles and Rich in natural materials. This protects the fruit or vegetable from spoiling quickly.

Avocado was the test fruit. picture: IMAGO / Addictive Stock

Indeed, avocados that have been smeared with pullulan survived much longer than others. After seven days and storage at 22 ° C, you can go to 90% of unprocessed fruit detect mold. With the avocado covered in pullulan, it was only half of it. In addition, the polysaccharide is also good for the environment, since it only needs to be washed and broken into the ground after only three days.

What is the taste of the plastic bag alternative?

food additive pullulan which is mostly Used as food coating. You can find the sugar molecule in tablets, pills, or capsules, but also as a thickening and binding agent. Unfortunately, with the edible packaging, we can’t look forward to a delicious snack, like pullulan Edible but tasteless.

Pullulan instead of plastic bags: this is behind the new invention

To create edible, eco-friendly packaging, the researchers mixed pullulan with thyme oil, citric acid, and the natural antibiotic nisin. All of these substances are important because they are effective against microorganisms And prevent bacteria or mold from spreading on fruits or vegetables. Whenever microorganisms are inhibited, The longer the coated food will remain fresh and edible.

But what is the cost of an alternative to plastic packaging? This question can also be in the magazine nature foods Get an answer. The researchers stated that the costs It can be as high as a few cents per fruit.

They consider their innovations a step in the right direction to be able to protect the environment in the long term. “We knew we couldn’t use the petroleum-based food packaging that was there It should be discarded and replaced with something more sustainable, biodegradable and non-toxic.”Philip Democrito, one of the researchers, said in a statement from Rutgers University.

More sustainability?

Sustainable supermarket shopping: good for you and the environment

Sustainability: 6 plastic traps and how to avoid them

Microplastics at sea: the problem is worse than expected!