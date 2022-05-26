The youth team wants to attract international racing stars to NASCAR

(Motorsport-Total.com) — NASCAR is getting more global, at least when it comes to Trackhouse Team Leader Justin Marks. That’s why the race team would like to use a third vehicle in the Cup Series in the future, which should make room for racing stars from around the world. The team is backed by pop star Pitbull and has a solid, full-time duo of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

The program is called “Project 91” and refers to the starting number 91 that Marks got for his third Chevrolet Camaro. The car is set for the first time in the current 2022 season and will provide the international driver the opportunity to experience NASCAR. Americans dominate the sport, only the Trackhouse Suarez driver drives it under the Mexican flag.

NASCAR has established its presence outside the United States with three series. Mexico, Canada and Europe have independent championships with their own cars, tracks and shapes, all certified by NASCAR. With Trackhouse there will be an opportunity to build a bridge to the chain.

Since 2022, there has been a NASCAR team with roots in the Netherlands. Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is starting the Heisberg team at the Daytona 500, while Loris Hezeman, who won the European NASCAR Championship in 2021, is racing in track races and gaining oval experience in the lower leagues, by 2023 in the trophy-filled starting series. With the third Chevy Trackhouse, NASCAR has become even more global.

But what drivers are suitable for Marks? Sources told Motorsport-Total.com that the team is targeting Formula 1, IndyCar and sports car drivers. “I believe the next generation of the car can propel NASCAR into the global motorsport arena,” Marks said. “We have a vehicle with relevant world-class technology that allows world class drivers from other disciplines to experience NASCAR racing at the highest level.”

According to Marks, the learning curve for the new, next-generation car, which will be launched in the 2022 season, is not as long as it was in the previous model. NASCAR has revolutionized itself with the new car: the solid axle, four-speed gearbox and five-wheel nuts are all historic. There’s also a rear splitter and a standard chassis that kept the competition tighter. According to Marks, his project will help attract motorsport champions from around the world to the NASCAR Series.