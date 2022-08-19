The World Cup qualifying lineup – Filber for the first time with the national team – Sport

National coach Nils Nielsen has announced the Switzerland squad that will participate in the last two World Cup qualifiers.

Caption: He was called up to the national team for the first time

Laura Felser.

Freshfocus / Pascal Muller



New to the squad are defender Laura Felber (Servette Schenwes) and midfielders Serena Jubil and Marion Rey (both FC Zurich). Felber is part of the national team for the first time.

Unlike the European Championships, Fabian Hamm was not included in the squad, along with Sandy Maundy and Rachel Kejic, who retired. The FCZ striker will not be available for the national team until October due to work. Switzerland plays Moldova in Croatia on Friday 2 September and four days later in Lausanne.

Switzerland is second in Group G with two rounds left, two points behind Italy. The group winner qualifies directly to the 2023 World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, and the runner-up has to go to the playoffs.



