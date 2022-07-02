The women’s team beats Australia and takes fifth place in the World Cup

The women’s water polo team finished its World Cup performance in fifth place After imposing this Saturday before 8-5 to Australiain a match in which Miki Oka suffered more than expected, affected by their lack of effectiveness.

Spain He missed three penalty kicks. His four-goal 6-2 lead midway through the third quarter was pared to a minimum in the latter with just over five minutes left.

The Spanish team reacted with two goals from Judith Forca and blackjack Maika Garcia, who made the final 8-5 with 55 seconds left.

Spain ends the World Cup with one loss, suffer In the quarter-finals against the United States. In the first stage tied with Greece.

“It was very important how we finished this tournament at the beginning of the next tournament,” he stressed. Captain Pilar BiyaIn reference to the European Championship that Spain will play next September.

“We were able to beat ourselves and get off the blow that meant staying out of the semi-finals. We’re probably too used to that and fifth place feels bad, and it’s good to have it. We’ve had very good moments in all the matches, even against the USA , and this is what we must build on and continue to develop. We can and must provide a better level, and we have to work for it”, the summary was the World Cup Coach Miki Oka.

8 – Spain: Esther. Nogo, Annie Espar, Pia Ortiz, Gonzalez, Pia (1), Furca (1), Litten (2); Perez, Ruiz (2), Camus, Mica Garcia (2).

5 – Australiapalm, palm; Halligan, A. Andrews (1), C. Andrews, Ridge (1), Arancini (1), Kerarns (1), Casey, Fasala, Lesson-Smith, Mihalovic, Ballesty.

partial: 2-0, 1-1, 3-1, 2-3.

the reviewer: Painchaud (CAN) and Rakovic (SER).