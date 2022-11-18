The Women’s Ski World Cup will finally start in Finland, thanks to snow farming

After four consecutive cancellations due to lack of snow – Giant Soelden, two slopes in Zermatt – Cervinia and a parallel Slalom in Lech-Zürs – due to lack of snow, the Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup will finally start on Saturday and Sunday in Levi (Sweden).

On Thursday, FIS Director of Women’s Racing, Peter Gerdol, performed The final “snow check”, an inspection that assesses the depth and stability of the snow, And she gave the go-ahead for the women’s slalom, scheduled for November 19 and 20.

Despite the fact that Levi is close to the Arctic Circle and therefore tends to snow for much of the year, the LOC (abbreviated “LOC”) needed Up to 60,000 cubic meters are stored in the spring through “snow farming” (snow farming) technology to fine-tune the Levi Black track and ensure the races continue.

Snow farming at the resort, along with custom snow making prior to the event, has already enabled Levy to open his practice slope on October 7, 2022.

The winner in Levi, which is less than 200 kilometers from Rovaniemi, the town of Santa Claus, takes reindeer every year.

American skater Michaela Schiffrin She is the owner of four reindeer, second only to the Slovak runner and Olympic gold medalist. Petra Vlhovawho has won five times in Levi and who, this weekend, is the main favorite again.

Last season , Vlhova He won both slalom races at the Northern Lights weekend. It was a repeat of their winning streak in 2020.

Levi’s was the perfect platform for the rest of the season Vlhova In the last quarter – she won five of nine possible slalom races to lift the discipline’s crystal ball with ease, adding Olympic slalom gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

however, Michaela Schiffrin (USA), who finished second on both days last season, will have their own plans and are also a Finland specialist, with four wins in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The American is the overall world champion, with an astonishing 74 titles in her career so far, 47 of which are in slalom, and clearly yearns for more.

Since 2015, the victories have been shared between them.

In addition to the two curvy queens, names like Lina Durr Germany, who finished fourth in Beijing, will be keen to redeem themselves, while Switzerland’s slalom hopes will be at stake. Michel Jessen, Camille Rast, and Wendy Holdner; And also the other skater from Team USA, Paula Multzan.

Other skaters are at odds with the odds Lawrence St. Germain form Canada; Amelia Smart, Erin Milczynski, and Anna Busiek from Slovenia; Andrea Slokar, Sarah Hector, and Anna Swin-Larson from Sweden and four Katharinas from Austria: Katharina Linsberger, who won the Olympic silver medal in Beijing, Katharina Troupe, Katharina Huber, and Katharina Gallhuber.