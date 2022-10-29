The Witcher from Netflix loses Henry Cavill! Season 4 will take place, but Geralt will have another face

Netflix TV series dedicated to the magician It certainly wasn’t worthy of praise or enthusiastic judgments across the board, but there is one aspect that has always agreed with a good portion of the audience and critics: Henry Cavill.

The British actor is a player and lover of the series The Witcher and from early data, before he actually started covering the role of Geralt of Rivia, his commitment and love for the project was there for all to see. So the news this evening can be quite unexpected: Henry Cavill is no longer the adventures of Geralt of Netflix.

Cavill will fill the role again in season 3 but from 4 onwards there will be a new white wolf: Liam Hemsworth. Here are the words Cavill posted on his Instagram profile:

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been full of monsters and adventures, and unfortunately I will be putting up my medal and swords for the brilliant Liam Hemsworth Season 4 who will inherit the mantle of the white wolf. Greatest character in literature, I have passed the baton with the utmost honor for the time I was able to impersonate Geralt and with enthusiasm I can’t wait To discover how Liam would play one of the most amazing and multi-faceted men.

“Hussam, a good guy, this character has a great depth of exploration, enjoy diving and seeing what you can find.”





Hemsworth also commented on the news through his Instagram profile: “As a fan of The Witcher, I’m on the verge of getting a chance to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill was a great player for Geralt and I’m honored to pass the wand that will allow me to wield the swords of the White Wolf in the next chapter of his adventures. Henry, I’ve been a fan of you for years. And what I put into this lovable character is an inspiration to me. Into the world of The Witcher.”

Among the reasons for Cavill’s abandonment of the actor’s renewed commitment to DC’s cinematic world certainly stands out because, after rumors of a final abandonment, it seems like a good Superman Henry will be more central than ever. Over the next few years and for the following cases.

In short, Henry Cavill leaves a flawed show that was one of the brightest lights of a cinematic world riddled with missteps that was and remains one of the clearest facts fans love.

source: ribbed