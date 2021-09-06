The Wind Orchestra is looking for a lot of space: 50 musicians from the Rhythm & Melody Concertband want to practice together again

As an orchestra, the RMCB has been affected and badly affected by the pandemic and restrictions. So that musicians can practice extensively again, they are looking for a bigger location.

RMCB is an acronym for Rhythm & Melody Concertband. This wind orchestra was founded in 1996 as a group affiliated with the Shostakovich School of Music. Directed by Simon Munzner since 2000, it has grown into one of Berlin’s most popular wind symphonic orchestras.

Nearly 50 music fans aged 13 and over, from schoolchildren to doctors to retirees, released a lot of air with their “drums and trumpets”. “We play woodwinds and sheet metal, backed by all kinds of percussion,” says Elke Hassler, who plays the bassoon. “Thanks to the balanced age structure, young musicians feel just as comfortable with us as retirees.”

RMCB (almost) never plays the role of a ‘humba perpetrator’. This is why an orchestra is also known as an orchestra, a symphonic wind orchestra. “We offer contemporary and classical brass music. Musical and pop rock music as well as film music are also part of our collection,” says Elke Hassler.

Orchestra director Simon Munzner encourages musicians to play with fun and ease and promotes the musical demands of everyone with passion and ambition. Highlights of the orchestra’s life include spring and Christmas concerts, annual concerts, as well as trips abroad and competitions. At the 2019 German Music Festival in Osnabrück, the orchestra achieved “Very Good” in the top level category.

It has hardly been possible to train in the community since the beginning of the pandemic. An attempt was made to rehearse online, but a full orchestral rehearsal cannot be performed digitally for various reasons. Even outside, when the weather was warmer, the 50-man squad was only able to train with a smaller crew. Concerts can only be held in miniature format. In order to practice together again, the RMCB needs a room of 120 to 140 square meters, which is not available in the music school. Gyms, factory floors, dining rooms or underground parking, which are available once a week on Thursdays from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, will be appropriate. Since no suitable workplaces have yet been found, Elke Hasler turned to the Berliner Woche for support. “I have a rehearsal room myself, but I’d like to rehearse with the whole orchestra again,” she says.

If you can recommend or even provide a suitably large training room, please contact us at [email protected] More about the orchestra in action www.rmcb.net/ to experience.