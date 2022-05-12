The whole truth about education in Finland

Emilia Avengervi in ​​the Tecmas Hall at the Book Fair

Certain villages have become so closely associated with a feature that, in a way, this feature is a gateway: it is quite possible that, when we talk about Finland, the first thing that comes to mind is the educational model. Finland used to be a land Nokiait was home Toph Janson which is that Sofia OksanenBut, above all, it is the educational paradigm that the world looks upon with interest, astonishment, and also with a bit of envy.

Can this model be replicated? Is it possible to import the way Finland established the educational system?

To answer these questions, pass by Tecmas Hall at the Book Fair Emilia AvengerviThe Counselor for Education and Science at the Embassy of Finland in Argentina, and representative of the Finnish Knowledge Network in Latin America

It’s not a miracle

“I would say that there are many unusual elements and very valuable real events within the Finnish education system, but if we talk about miracles, it is as if the Finns had just dropped an ideal system from heaven,” said Avenjarvi, focusing on the work that Finland has done to create an educational system Effective and economical.

And he added: “Finnish culture is highly regarded, so there is a solid base for the development of the educational system. The model of compulsory basic education that we apply today dates back to the 1970s and is one of the keys to the current good results of the system.”

Within the Finnish educational system, one of the points that is constantly renewed is the curricular aspect. “Today we have a competency-based curriculum framework that is more in line with current requirements,” the consultant explained.

Myth or reality?

There are a number of myths and misunderstandings about education in Finland. What better than the Minister of Education to say the reality.

One) Do you study only thirteen hours a week? Ahvenjärvi laughed, noting, “No, but I’ll give an explanation,” noting:Within the Finnish basic education framework, there are fewer hours of classes than in other European countries, OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) and the number of hours of study is increasing according to the age of the students. On the other hand, what is known about the Finnish system is that There is a little housework for the house. The thirteen hours of class would probably be in preschool, first grades. Later the hours increase. “

two) Is there bilingual education from early childhood? “Yes, in the nursery for children there are so-called ‘language baths’ or language baths,” he explained. This methodology allows children from an early age to learn about different languages ​​“without the intention that they speak all those languages, but they do know them. In elementary school, teaching of a second language begins.

3) How much does a teacher earn in Finland? “It is an average salary that is quite competent in the world of work and it depends a bit on the level at which they are studying, and in fact, today early childhood education teachers are not very satisfied with their salaries and they have a fight over salary,” Ahvenjärvi was honest. And he added: “Yes, it is a myth that Finnish teachers are paid very highly. Overall, it’s a decent salary, but it could be better too. It’s not the main motivation to be a teacher.”

4) Is it a long way to become a teacher? Usually at least five years. This means that they are doing it A bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree. In compulsory secondary education, teachers graduate in the first six years with a master’s degree in pedagogy. In the last three years of this educational level, they usually have a master’s degree in the subject they are studying and pedagogical studies are required of all teachers.

5) Aren’t exams taken in education? “It is often said that there is neither testing nor assessment in Finland. We do not have standardized testsWe do not classify students or schools, but our teachers – in their training – are not only trained to teach, not only to guide learning but also those who evaluate and implement the ongoing and ongoing training that is part of the learning processes. And at the end of high school, in high school, there is a standardized test that serves, in part, as a university selection test.”

An educational export model?

“I don’t think it has so much to do with the Finnish model but with the models in general. All educational models relate to the surrounding communityThe economy that surrounds them, and the culture that surrounds them. It’s part of those issues and that’s why when it comes to innovation, when it comes to developing an education system, you always have to think about the evidence for that moment. Avinjarvi emphasized that it does not make sense to export models as blocks without being able to shape them.

And he added: “Confidence is a characteristic of Finnish societyIt is a trusting community. There is confidence in each one’s responsibility, in each one’s role. On the other hand, there is a very important appreciation for reading and this is something that is common in society. They also appear in our network of public libraries. There is a tradition in reading that favored educational outcomes.”

“Since the children Books are part of the culture. to family culture. They also say it has to do with our climate. There is a very important part of the year that one cannot spend so much outdoors and in other activities that life indoors encourages the activity of reading,” Avinjärvi expressed.

Finland and Argentina

“We have a memorandum of understanding between the ministries of education in Argentina and Finland,” the advisor highlighted and added, “there is good communication between our national ministries. For example, a file Buenos Aires City and the Helsinki city They have extensive cooperation in educational matters and in teacher training. The University of Helsinki is also involved. And in the private sector we have many initiatives underway, for example in previous years we worked with the program how To combat bullying, there is also a Finnish solution for learning to read, which is also available Islamic Development Bank It has supported it in many Latin American countries.” He added that Argentina has the first Finnish nursery outside that country and is located in the city of San Rafael in Mendoza.

Regarding the Argentine educational system, Ahvenjärvi highlighted the motivation of teachers because they are “interested in renewing their skills, and integrating new ways of teaching”. So when thinking about what should be transferred from Argentina to his country, he said: “I would like teachers in Finland to become more improvised. We have a functional society, so organized that sometimes we don’t know how to handle unexpected events well. On the other hand, Finnish culture is probably more introverted rather than communicative (laughs) and I have tried to be more communicative, what can be learned from here is to be more extroverted. Improvisation and communication are the things I will take with me.”

