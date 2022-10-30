The “white crook” took advantage of being the daughter of an evangelical pastor to seize $40,000

Keren Bocanegra, a Peruvian egg scammer who took over $40,000 from the unwary

Keren Ariely Bocanegra Bustamante She seemed like a bold and calm young woman. Daughter of an evangelical pastor and family devoted to Christianity and philanthropy for the neediest, carving aside her religious beliefs Scamming more than 30 people through the millionaire trade of selling eggs wholesale. The 24-year-old used her father’s affinity to establish a relationship with her victims and ‘falling in love’ Huge profits they could get in return for helping her “entrepreneur”.

Victims deposited between 200 and 5,000 sols (1,500 US dollars) believing that in the midst of the crisis Peru is going through, it is a good opportunity to invest in a seemingly “circular” business.

“She pretends to be an innocent girl, pretends to cry, and mentally manipulates everyone. people around her. You’re in charge of her and the story she tells is that she invests in her own ghost egg and sausage business and that she washes the eggs, but it’s all a lie,” says one of the young women affected by this woman.

A Peruvian egg scammer confiscated $40,000 from its victims

It may interest you: The “white prankster” Kirin Bocanegra deceived more than 30 people and seized 150 thousand.

“He never delivers the profit. In my case, she borrowed from me to pay her fictitious employees who work with her and for her daughter who was apparently wrong. Only God knows if this is true or he also did it to lure me to the emotional side,” another said. Of the affected who publicly denounced her in the media “I lent her money, because I considered her my friend, I trust her word.”

On Facebook, there are countless posts that have been scammed Kirin Bocanegrawho, after her family learned of the massive deception, expelled her from their home and since that moment the whereabouts of the 24-year-old girl is still unknown.

According to complaints submitted to the Peruvian National Police, Kirin Bocanegra Dozens of people were contacted, including friends and acquaintances from the school where he studied, people from the evangelical community and other young people contacted thanks to his victims.

He was kind to everyone and was willing to help with whatever everyone needed. And so, as soon as he had gained their trust, he invited them to dinner or lunch to tell them about the “works of his life”. I told them that with a minimum investment of a thousand soles, in a short time they can get Return on your money plus profit up to 200%.

The power of persuasion had its fruits little by little Dozens of people deposited thousands of slippers In return, she showed them photos and videos of places where apparently large quantities of eggs were being sent to various points in Lima. Pictures of hundreds of chests convinced victims and sent them letters with billing packages of profits. The alleged action was going “in the wind,” but none of that happened.

The white fraud promised her friends from the Evangelical Church a profit of up to 8,000 baht | ATV News

The unshoeed person made a first deposit of 500 soles, another deposit of the same amount, plus transfers of £1500 and personally delivered £1700 in cash. The speech he said to all his victims was, “If you invest four thousand sols, your profit will be 8,000 ($2,200)”.

“You have deceived the pastors’ wife and the brothers who stay away from themOne of the complainants said, “Because her relationship with people is questionable and dangerous.”

“I don’t know why I became a monster and a criminal,” she was heard saying in an audio message she sent to her father, but one of her ex-girlfriends commented that Kirin always pretends to be wrong so as not to answer the question. her actions. “She’s manipulative and wants to get you into the world you’re moving in and spend up to a thousand soles on one walk.”

Keren Bocanegra spent part of her victims’ money on brand-name clothes, sports shoes, perfumes and expensive luxuries, but when the scam began to claim their “wins” or their money back, the 24-year-old justified herself and demanded that time, because his daughter was very ill.

“You will be paid, just because they take time to pay. They pay these days and everything is resolved,” Bucanegra Bustamante said.

Kirin BocanegraSuch as Pamela Cabanas, They are two women who decided at an early age to take the path of crime and defraud dozens of people.

in case if Pamela Cabanas, She is accused of being the leader of the criminal gang “Los QR de la Fraud” and is currently in Italy, where she mocks more than 7,000 victims who bought false hoaxes from a Daddy Yankee party.

Read on