The Western Australian Government is investing in Lumsden Point to increase Port Hedland’s capacity

By Editorial PortalPortuario.cl

recent report from Aseel Allen It found that the Lumsden Point development would boost Washington’s GDP by $6.7 billion and create 460 jobs annually.

Lumsden Point will facilitate the export of battery metals such as lithium and copper concentrates, the import of renewable energy infrastructure including wind turbines and blades, and support the rapid growth of direct freight services to Pilbara.

Upcoming works will include the construction of dams to form rest areas adjacent to the future quay, as well as a bridge to connect the quay and rest area to the proposed logistics hub. Works will also allow for dredging of the mooring bag and spinning trough. Increasing the capacity of the Pilbara ports has been identified by Independent Infrastructure Australia as a national infrastructure priority.

Works are expected to start at the end of this year.

The Ports Minister Rita Sfeuti. He noted, “This strategic development will create new avenues for export, jobs and income streams that will benefit not only the Western Australian community, but Australia as a whole. It will also cement the state’s reputation as the engine room for the Australian economy.”

“This vital economic infrastructure will also enable the expansion of direct freight services from Asia to Pilbara, and the Port of Hedland has seen an increase in container volumes over the past 12 months, resulting in lower costs for businesses and consumers.” Kevin Michel, Member of the Pilbara Legislative Assembly.