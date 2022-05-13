The Virgin of Fatima: How did the consecration originate and why do we remember it every 13th May | Feast of the Virgin of Fatima | EC Stories | Narration | tdex | revtli | the answers

Among the dozens of supplications for the Virgin Mary such as the Virgin of Guadalupe or the Virgin of Xabi, this month is special for Virgin of Fatima. Popular for his first appearance in Portugal, while making the sun “dance” and the fervor with which the popes have it, the 13th of May is commemorated again. But how was this dedication born and why history? Here is the story.

there was 1917 When did the Virgin appear before Lucia, Jacinta and Franciscothree young shepherds were responsible for their sheep in an area Cova da Iria. Those, in the face of the rain, looked for a place to take refuge. Their surprise was great when, in the middle of the action, they encountered a white light among the trees and it was even greater when they realized the picture they had seen.

It was the Virgin Mary, who was dressed in a white dress and holding a rosary in her hands. Therefore, I asked the children to return every 13th of every month, and they rushed, between amazement and emotion, into town to tell them what had happened. Of course, they did not break their word and attended the venue, where they reported it There were more apparitions in June and July.

However, on the second of these visits, in June, The Virgin announced that Francisco and Jacinta would soon die. Thus, in December 1918, due to the so-called “Spanish Flu”, both fell ill and the first was the one who succumbed in April of the following year. For her part, she got better, but a new illness was to lead to her departure on February 20, 1920.

The Virgin Who Performed the Sun Dance

The last apparition of the Virgin occurred on October 13, 1917. According to eyewitnesses that day, after it rained, the sun gave off a different light than usual. Among those who witnessed the event thought it was some kind of “end of the world”, but nothing could be further from the truth.

There were also those who narrated that that afternoon, the clothes wet from the rain miraculously dried up. However, what caught the most attention was what Juan de Mace commented on: “Before the astonished eyes of the crowd, whose appearance was almost biblical, they waited and looked anxiously at the sky, The sun trembled, making unexpected and astonishing movements outside all cosmic laws. The sun danced, according to a typical expression of people“.

The enthusiasm of the Popes for the Virgin of Fatima

Nearly a decade after his debut, he appeared Pope Pius XI He granted a special pampering to the pilgrims of Fatima, on October 1, 1930. In 1942, Pius XII Dedicate humanity to the pure Maria’s heart and gone John Paul II who visited the place of apparitions three times. In fact, in one of them he went to leave the Virgin with the bullet fired at her in St. Peter’s Square, in an attempt to attack the Supreme Pontiff.

The last other actions were performed by Benedict XVI, who himself went to the place of apparitions, where all the priests were consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. In addition to Pope Francisco He dedicated his pontificate to the Virgin of Fatima, and in May 2017, he visited the sanctuary to celebrate the centenary of the visit.

It is worth mentioning that the Virgin Mary, in all her apparitions, requested in a special way that it be said in the recitation of the rosary after each sacrament:O Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of hell, and enter all souls into heaven, especially those who are in dire need of your divine mercy.For this reason, thousands of people visit every year Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima In search of Hajj.