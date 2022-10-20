The video shows the moment 23 contact lenses were removed from the woman’s eye: I forgot | Community

Although the video is impressive, it’s just another reminder that it’s worth following your contact lens care instructions.

A video went viral on Instagram afterwards Katrina Corteva An ophthalmologist from Newport Beach, California (USA), shared photos that you can see how Remove 23 contact lenses From the eyes of one of his patients.

A rare occasion for someone Forgot to remove contact lenses at night And I continued to wear new clothes every morning,” Kurteeva wrote in an Instagram post.

Kurteeva began the standard investigation: according to her version, the patient came to her complaining of eye pain and blurred vision. Corteva suspects that a piece of contact lens may be the cause, or possibly damage to the patient’s cornea.

Under some anaesthesia, Kurteeva began examining the upper and lower eyelids and found nothing but mucus.

Only when Kurteeva used an endoscope to open her eyelids and asked the patient to look down did she make this shocking discovery. The doctor, after removing the lenses, reported that her patient had a record. call her “Your patient is in the Guinness Book of Records.”

23 contact lenses in one eye

“In my nearly 20 years of practice, I’ve never seen anything like this,” he told Business Insider. “The patient did not believe this and asked me if I was sure of my figure,” she added.

She had 23 contact lenses removed from her eye. Western Karma: 🦮🦯 pic.twitter.com/HY3t62SUqt – Kill Daylight Savings (PhilemonFhilly) October 9, 2022

In the video, the doctor mentioned that she had to use force to separate the lenses as they were glued together for about a month. He added that because the lenses are very thin and soft, they have formed a brick of contact lenses, which obstructs vision.

“An opportunity to educate about the healthy use of lenses”

Although the video is impressive, it’s just another reminder that it’s helpful to follow contact lens care instructions, according to Kurteeva.

“I feel very fortunate to have made this video to remind people to remove their contacts every night,” Corteva told Business Insider. “It was a happy ending, but it could have gotten stuck very quickly.”

He added: “Optometrists from South America, Mexico and Europe used the video to educate people about the necessity of removing daily contact lenses from their eyes every night.”