The US rejects 97% of Venezuelan immigrants’ applications

After the immigration procedure was applied, a number of applications were received and rejected for not meeting the necessary requirements.

After the new immigration control process for Venezuelans was published by the United States, a total of 8,000 applications were submitted and only 200 met the requirements to be eligible. This represents 97% of the rejected population.

Prima Facie International Rights Foundation representative, Minerva Mendoza, reported this to La Prensa de Lara and explained that citizens were quick to apply for the program without adequate legal advice.

“The ruling was made because many Venezuelans have dual citizenship or have permanent residence in other countries. Also because it was discovered that the sponsor is asking for two or even four people, without having the economic capacity to take over in the United States,” said Mendoza, Ph.D. in management Human Development.

The process for 24,000 Venezuelans to obtain a temporary residence permit for up to two years on humanitarian grounds, in the United States has specific conditions, which are laid out on the website (www.uscis.gov/es/venezuela).

It is indicated there that the sponsor or supporting person, who can submit an application to a Venezuelan citizen, must be a US citizen, citizen or legal permanent resident; You must have a legal status such as Temporary Protection (TPS) or asylum; or you have a temporary residence permit or are the recipient of a deferred action or deferred forced exit.

In addition, you must earn the annual income specified in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Poverty Guidelines to benefit support.

For example: A person living in the United States with a family of two must earn $22,887 annually, plus $5,900 in excess income to sponsor a Venezuelan.

“We discovered that Venezuelans are also rejected because they want to be a sponsor, but they do not have a TPS or they are not beneficiaries of asylum, that is, they are not legal residents. This immigration process goes through stages, the first of which occurs when a Venezuelan is granted a travel permit and an authorization to enter the United States He must present the vaccination card, pass the interview conducted by the immigration official, and prove by his responses that he is effectively benefiting from this parole.”

According to Alexandre Campos, an immigration expert, the number of Venezuelans stranded in Central America or Mexico has not been determined after the Joe Biden government’s decision to close the passage to citizens across the southern border.

But unofficial figures suggest there could be more than 50,000 people currently in full vulnerability, after crossing seven countries, including the Darien Forest.

In the first 10 months of the year, 190,000 immigrants passed through the Darién plug, 70% of whom (133,000) were Venezuelans. In September, 33,000 Creoles crossed through Mexico to the United States.

