The US president wants Real Mallorca to be the best club in Spain

The New Yorker and President of Real Mallorca, Andy KohlbergThis week, he made it clear during an interview with the newsletter that neither he nor he Business Partner Robert SarverThey have no interest in selling the club, they have Big plans for the future and invested in the club for the long term.

He said this, he admitted it was Roller Coaster has been six and a half years since its acquisition by an American investment group led by Kohlberg and Sarver, owners of the Phoenix Suns NBA team.But his passion for the club and his future is stronger than ever.

“Yes, when we arrived, there were a number of challenges that we had to deal with both on and off the field. At first, the club owed 28 million euros. But over the years, we paid off the debts and He has invested an approximate figure of around 50 million euros in the club, field infrastructures and training facilities.

“We are so excited New additional seats after eliminating the running trackThis will help create all of them A new and unique experience..

“It’s psychological. It’s great to have players near the fans, but it’s also so A new feel for fans to be closer to the pitch.

“The work was completed in record time and we are very happy with the contractors and this is only the first phase. Resturant Above the north pavilion with rooftops and views of the stadium and the magnificent Sierra de Tramuntana, expanding the venue’s commercial and entertainment offer. We want to remove barriers, make it more open to the city and the general public. We want the stadium to run 365 days as we move forward with our plans to make the ground and the club one of the best players in Spain.

“Before embarking on the renovations and improvements, we toured Spain, visited other clubs and talked to the managers so we could get the project done right. Also, having owned Suns for 19 years, Robert and I have a tremendous amount of experience managing top-tier esports in the United States, and some of the things we did with The Suns will eventually show up here. However, as we build for the future, we’re succeeding Very interested in protecting, preserving and honoring the great history of Real Mallorca and respecting the wishes of the masses and the island.,” He said.

Since arriving in Mallorca, his love and passion for the club and the island has grown. He and his wife live in central Palma, and he says that although he may spend 30 days a year in Phoenix, his hometown of San Diego, they spend at least 90 days a year in Mallorca.

«Every time we have to leave and go back to the US, my wife Anika cries‘ he added. “She loves it here, we all do.”

“But when we took over the club, we were I don’t expect the first few years to see ups and downs in tournaments.. We wanted to bring the club back to the First Division and stay there, but that’s the sport, the nature of the beast.”

The concept of ups and downs, which does not exist in the major sports leagues in the United States, was something investors had to quickly change.

In Spanish football, the economic difference between one level and another can be significant. For the 2019/20 season, for example, Mallorca played in the first division and broadcast revenue was about 45 million euros. In the second, its value was about 6 million euros.

“So I think relegation and promotion have made running the club more difficult than we expected, but I’m sure things are going for now. In terms of the board of directors, as long as you have the right people, nothing else matters and I know we have both. We will make Real Mallorca one of the top ten teams in Spain. This is what Mallorca deservesThe club as an entity would end up being one of the best in Spain.

“We have a great board of directors and a great support team from top to bottom and they are doing a great job.

club now financially strong And I’m proud of the fact that every year we live under the fair play salary cap for players, which makes life difficult, but, as with The Sun, we’ve never taken money from the club. On the contrary, it all comes back to the club and I think this year we have a good team and the road is definitely tough. We’ve improved our Son Bibiloni training camp, invested in the academy and built a strong squad, both on and off the field, so I’m very confident this season.

“I have no idea if we have any interest from people wanting to buy the club, certainly not directly, but frankly. We are not interested in selling. Like I said, we’ve had the Suns for nearly 20 years and when he took over the team, we didn’t set a time frame. The same thing happens with Real Mallorca, We are here for a long timeKohlberg confirmed.

But the big question is why did a group of American investors choose football and Spain?

“Robert and I love soccer, but in the United States it’s not very popular, it’s the fourth or fifth most popular sport, in some states, the sixth or seventh. We looked at MSL, but we weren’t honest. So we changed our focus to Spain and Europe, As football is the number one sport in almost every country, we wanted a new challenge and we could see it. Great potential in MallorcaFootball is by far the number one sport. Also, we wanted to share the experience we got from Suns. We wanted to go watch the Real Mallorca match Over 90 minutes. We want our fans and visitors to enjoy all the attractions that the club has to offer. Ultimately, it will provide a unique experience for fans and visitors to the stadium throughout the year.”

Kohlberg says the strategy calls for becoming “best in class” in three areas: player acquisition, player development in the academy, and fan experience.

But this will not be achieved through unsustainable spending. Promotions have been achieved through careful investment and Kohlberg knows “Winning the Culture” Want to patronize does not happen overnight.

The option to have a more entertainment-focused experience is expected to attract more fans, including about 14 million tourists who visit the island each year.

Also, since ESPN bought the US rights to La Liga last year for eight years, Interest in the Spanish League is constantly growing in the United States. It used to be a nightmare trying to find a channel showing the games, but now channels like ABC, CNN, NBC and other big networks show the highlights and follow La Liga. So his followers in the US is growing and that’s great for us. In addition, we have some co-sponsors and we are in talks with companies in Mallorca about sponsoring Suns, at the same time we are looking to attract Americans to sponsor Real Mallorca.

“To lead that, we’re talking about Real Mallorca toured shows in the United States next summer. We had an interested team last summer, but Covid put an end to that, and we’d like to bring it in The sun to Spain and Mallorca Kohlberg, who grew up and played against him, said: John McEnroe About 15 times when I was a budding professional tennis player.

The new La Liga season has just begun and Real Mallorca’s US owners have no intention of taking their eyes off the ball: there is plenty of excitement on and off the pitch.