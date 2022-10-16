The US ambassador to Colombia visited immigrants in Nicole

in the middle of the The crisis facing Necoclí Because of the increasing number of emigrant dams who seek to cross Darren plug, The US Ambassador in Colombia, Francis Palmieri, Visit the place to get a closer look at the conditions found near it 9000 people mostly from Venezuelaaccording to the National Migration Service of Panama. During the meeting, Palmieri explained to the immigrants that The borders of the North American country are currently closed denied The alleged reopening of the border Within 20 to 90 days. Obviously, people go back to their original places after that The United States will announce that it will allow the legal entry of 24,000 Venezuelans and expel those who enter Mexico illegally.

"To those who move, I want to say clearly that they are staying where they are, that they have not entered Mexico, and that they Don't try to cross our border with Mexico Or they will not be eligible The legal process that has many benefitss," explained the Acting Under Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Blas Nuñez Nito. In addition, the representative of the United States government in Colombia spoke about it The needs that migrants face so far in this area. The influx of people is a cost to city infrastructure and health services, as well as to basic food insecurity. The mayor told us in a very clear way what they need and what it is He added that helping the health system improve the ability to drink water.