The US ambassador meets the next Colombian foreign minister

Bogota, June 27. The diplomat announced that the US ambassador-designate to Colombia, Francisco El Palmieri, met on Monday with Alvaro Leiva Duran, who was appointed on Saturday by President-elect Gustavo Petro as the future foreign minister.

“Today I met AlvaroLeyva, who was appointed by President-elect Petrogustavo as Secretary of State. We had a conversation about our common interests, values, mutual respect and partnership as the basis of the US-Colombia relationship,” Palmieri said in the embassy’s Twitter account.

This call between the ambassador in charge of the United States and the foreign minister of what will be Colombia’s first left-wing government occurs just two days after Petro announced that Leva Duran, a 79-year-old conservative politician and peace broker, would be the head of the State Department.

Palmieri, who on Friday took part in a work to commemorate the bicentenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Colombia and the United States, said on that occasion, referring to the future government of the Andean country, that there should be no changes in that friendship. .

“Of course we will continue the relations between the two countries because we are two democracies,” the US diplomat said.

On the same day Petro announced that Leva was foreign minister in what “would be the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peace,” the future foreign minister met with the head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Maceo.

The United Nations diplomat revealed today that he met Petro to discuss that international organization’s support for the peace agreement signed by the Colombian government in November 2016 with FARC fighters at the time.

“Important meeting with President-elect petrogustavo and Minister-designate @AlvaroLeyva to discuss UN support for his comprehensive peace policy. We reaffirm our support for Colombia to work towards consolidating peace,” said Ruiz Maceo. tweet.

The diplomat enclosed that letter with a photo of him with Petro, Leyva and the second-in-command of the UN Verification Mission, Raul Rosende of Uruguay.

Petro, who was elected president in the second round on June 19, is scheduled to take office on August 7, succeeding Ivan Duque, the incumbent president.

The only announcement of his cabinet made by the president-elect so far is the announcement of Leva as foreign minister and he is expected to announce in the coming days other names, especially the name of the finance minister, which is the decision of the financial markets. They are eagerly waiting. EFE

joc / jga / laa