The untouchables in Brazil were saved thanks to a note sent in a bottle

Six outcasts, lost as a result of the storm, Rescued in Brazil Thanks to the note sent in a bottle. This is a story that seems to have come out of a fairy tale, but it took place in a river in the state of Pará, in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon. This was stated on Thursday by official sources.

After several days of surviving on an island, the castaways wrote a note, put it in a plastic water bottle, tied it to a buoy and threw it into the water. Hours later, a fisherman found them and reported to the Brazilian Navy, who managed to rescue them.

“Help! Help! We need help. Our boat caught fire. We spent 13 days on Flecxas Island without food. We informed our family,” said the note written by the untouchables, which also included the contact phone numbers of their relatives, according to a photo released by the Navy.

It all began on March 24, when the six crew members left on a medium-sized boat for a trip of about 10 days, from the city of Santarem to the municipality of Chaves. The latter is near the mouth of the Amazon River.

During the voyage they were surprised by a storm, and bad weather, in addition to the difficulty of movement, led to a fire in the boat, forcing them to seek shelter.

“I am unemployed. I left Santarem to make this voyage. On the way we were surrounded by a storm and the ship caught fire in the galley area,” Jefferson Marcus, a crew member rescued by the Navy, said in a statement.

According to Marcos, the six of them were able to take Bom Jesus to the shore of an island known as La Flecha, about 150 kilometers from Bethlehem, the capital of Barra. At that place, they survived for 17 days with the food they brought and rainwater.

Near the ninth day on the island, it occurred to them to write the note, an idea that did not come from their childhood stories or from the stories they had seen on television as children.

Sending notes inside float-attached bottles is a Navy recommended technique for this type of situation. and that some of the crew members learned through the courses they took with Navy officers.

The castaways were rescued by the Navy by helicopter, and although they were apparently in good health, they were taken to a medical center.

