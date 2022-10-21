The university hacks Starlink’s signal to be used as a GPS device

In addition to providing connectivity to internet high speed Even in the farthest corners of the Earth, more than 3. 000 satellites that make up the network star link They have the potential to do more, like replace the twenty satellites that power the GPS. . SpaceX rejected the idea, so a team of researchers took another idea road To take advantage of Starlink as an alternative to GPS.

Although thousands of Starlink’s satellites maintain a geostationary position in low Earth orbit, and the GPS satellites follow one of six different orbits that orbit the planet twice daily, they share a common feature: They send signals to the Earth’s surface. Starlink signals the Internet, while navigation devices use signals from several GPS satellites to triangulate their exact location on the planet.

Todd Humphreys and a team of researchers from the lab radio navigation From the University of Texas at Austin, United States, I realized that Starlink can also act as an accurate and reliable GPS backup, but SpaceX I decided it was not a priority for the company and stopped cooperating with researchers. setback Sure, but UT Austin doesn’t really need detailed knowledge What exactly were the Starlink satellites sending out, they just needed the signals, something SpaceX can’t hide.

It was easy to turn Starlink into a navigation system in collaboration with SpaceX, but without it, it took the Humphreys team nearly two years to reach their goal. They started by purchasing a terminal and Starlink service that was used to stream HD YouTube videos of tennis legend Rafael Nadal 24 hours a day. The setup is integrated with a nearby antenna, that were used to detect regularly repeating timing sequence signals that Starlink uses to help terrestrial receivers stay connected to satellites. At no point did they attempt to crack or decrypt the encryption that Starlink uses to keep its services exclusive to its subscribers.

These repeating timing signals are sent at specific time intervals: four sequences every millisecond, a method also used by GPS. when paired Starlink satellite movement information, information that SpaceX easily shares over the Internet to help reduce the risk of costly collisions with space hardware. From other companies, the signal source and distance of the satellite can be used to calculate the location of the receiver with an accuracy of about 30 meters .

This is far from possible Millimeter accuracy It can be achieved with GPS when using advanced receiving equipment (devices that use The United States Army, for example ), but Humphreys, whose team recently participated in the work of decoding the Starlink signal structure in element no Peer reviewbelieves that if SpaceX decides to cooperate, it will be a series of Simple software updates and additional data encoded in timing signals can improve positional accuracy to less than a meter, compared to that of available hardware. Walk GPS Consumer .

The only problem ? Relying on the predictable timing sequences used throughout the Starlink navigation network carries a potential security risk because now everyone knows what they look like, and some will be eager to be impersonated and spoofed for nefarious purposes. For obvious reasons (primarily built as military tools), services like GPS and GLONASS prioritize security, but as long as SpaceX has no interest in competing as a navigation service, using Starlink for this purpose could be problematic.