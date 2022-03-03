The United States will impose new sanctions on the Russian oligarch (source near the topic)

An informed source told AFP that the United States will impose new sanctions on the Russian oligarchy as part of the West’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last week Washington already announced sanctions against Russian businessmen, the Kremlin Entourage and Russian President Vladimir Putin. But the European Union has added more oligarchs to its blacklist.

New US sanctions line this list and include a ban on entry to US soil and measures to prevent oligarchs from transferring their assets to relatives, according to this source, who confirmed information from Bloomberg.

The source did not provide an accurate list of those affected.

On Monday, the European Union recognized Igor Group, President of the Rosneft Group, one of the largest producers of crude oil in the world, Nikolai Tokarev, CEO of Transneft, another oil and gas.

The Europeans also targeted Alisher Usmanov, a businessman close to the Russian president, banker Peter Olegovich Avin, Mikhail Fridman, a shareholder and founder of the Alpha Group group, and Peter Fradkov, president of Promvisbank.

Entrepreneur Gennady Timchenko, billionaire co-founder of Gunvor, steel Tycoon Alexei Mordachov, owner of steel group ServeStal, and Sergei Pavlovich Roldugin are also among those close to the EU-sanctioned Putin.

Several Russian billionaires are already showing signs of pressure and are beginning to show signs of alienating themselves from Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

SMS / SW / ERL / LL / DGA