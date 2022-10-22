The United States will have the most technologically advanced battle tank in history: this is the Abrams

Abrams It is the name of the new light tank introduced by General Dynamics Land Systems last week in the exhibition United States Army Association (Australia). It is a model that won a United States Army competition whose goal was to create a vehicle with greater firepower for the infantry.

Gordon Stein, vice president and general manager of US operations for General Dynamics Land System, noted after winning the competition that the team had worked hard. To deliver their ‘prototypes on time’ To support the evaluation plan army“.

As seen at the event, the AbramsX is a lightweight armored vehicle that has better portability and portability than previous vehicles. In addition, its creators ensure that 50% less fuel consumption for other models.

Its developers claim that the package Hybrid power AbramsX complies with the climate and electrical requirements needed in U.S. military. They also have an upgrade that allows it Silent navigation and monitoring.

Also, AbramsX can perform activities independently thanks to a file Artificial intelligence Or to be guarded by a soldier, depending on what you want to achieve. General Dynamics Land Systems’ armor could be key on the battlefield.

At the moment, it is known that the company will develop A total of 96 new vehicles Thanks to a contract with the Pentagon worth 1140 million dollars. However, they made it clear that only 26 AbramsX will be produced in the first batch.

