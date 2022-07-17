The United States will face Canada in a duel for the entry ticket to the Paris 24 Games

Mexico, July 17. July 17 World champions USA will face Olympic King Canada on Monday in the final match of the Concacaf W Championship, which will give the winner a ticket to the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The North American teams will meet in a global duel, in which they go out to show their best ball, after their superiority in the group stage and their victory over Costa Rica and the Canadians in the semi-final 3-0 against Jamaica. .

There is a stench of revenge in the match, after Canada defeated the United States in the semi-finals of the last Tokyo Games and shed the dominance of the Americans, who will come out on Monday to show their class as the top team in the FIFA standings. .

I will be an attractive match. Canada is sixth in the standings and will play without pools with the motive of earning a place in Paris.

Championship leader Janine Becky will seek to team up with Jesse Fleming, who scored the winning goal in the Olympic semi-final and is now the tournament’s top scorer, to give Canada offensive toughness and stop the mighty American machine.

The Americans showed a common game with many heroes. Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh will lead the attack, in a bid for Vlatko Andonovsky’s team to retain the CONCACAF title.

With 12 goals in his favour, not against, the Americans and Canadians excelled. They should star this two in an equal game where although the Americans are the favorites to be the best in the world, they must do everything well to win.

Three hours before that for third place, Costa Rica will play Jamaica in a duel between Australia and New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, from which Mexico was excluded because it was the disappointment of the tournament with three defeats and five goals against it and none of which were scored. .

Possible lineups:

United States: Casey Murphy; Sofia Huerta, Alana Cook, Becky Sorbrunn, Emily Sonnett; Lindsey Horan, Andy Sullivan, Rose Lavell; Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Pugh.

Coach: Vlatko Andonovsky.

Canada: Keelen Sheridan; Jade Revere, Kadisha Buchanan, Vanessa Giles, Ashley Lawrence; Desiree Scott, Quinn, Kristen Sinclair, Nichelle Prince; Jesse Fleming and Janine Becky.

Coach: Bev Priestman

Verdict: appointed.

Venue: BBVA Stadium, in Monterrey, northern Mexico.

Time: 9:00 PM