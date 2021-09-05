The United States vs. Canada: The United States wants to claim North American hegemony over Canada

NSUnited States of America Back to the fight for a World Cup ticket And seek to claim his name after not attending Russia 2018. A path that will not be easy for me The golden generation that lives its first big test in CONCACAF is called and before Canada will want to score its first three points.

The stars and stripes had her Murir tied with El Salvador in her first appearance in the qualifying rounds, And now they’re back in Nashville to face Canada, the rival they faced under control and claiming dominance over North America.

In the history of both teams They have seen each other 17 times, The presence of USMNT dominance in the region thanks to 10 wins, 3 draws and only 3 losses allowed, The most recent was in 2020, when the Maple Leaf men managed to take the win in Nations League with two goals from Alfuso Davis and Lucas Cavallini.

Far from this stumble The United States has won the last two official matches, He scored a total of five goals and allowed one goal thanks to his new characters who are active in Europe.

do you want money USMNT Clear, beat every opponent on its way and secure a ticket to Qatar World Cup, To verify that his new face is one of the best generations American football has known.