The United States urged the Maduro regime and the Venezuelan opposition to resume dialogue in Mexico

The US government reiterated this Friday He asked representatives of the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela and the interim government of Juan Guaido to resume negotiations in Mexico To find a solution to the political crisis in the Caribbean country.

Brian NicholsThe US Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs told the press that This dialogue has the support of the Joe Biden government.

“Our goal is to encourage the Maduro regime and the interim government to return to the negotiating table in Mexico City, where Venezuela negotiated and led the solution to that country’s problems.”Nichols said.

And added: “We continue to support this effort and believe it has the best prospects for a lasting solution to Venezuela’s problems.”

On March 7, Nicolas Maduro announced the reactivation “With great power” Dialogue process with the opposition has been paralyzed for five months.

Maduro ordered the suspension of negotiationsexecuted in Mexico, in retaliation for the extradition of Cape Verdean Alex Saab to the United States, a close collaborator accused of money laundering and accused of being the illusion leader of President Chavista.

Maduro then said in a speech broadcast on state television.

Alex Saab, who received Venezuelan citizenship and a diplomatic title, was selected as a member of the government delegationHis extradition in October was therefore seen as a reason to halt the process, which began in August 2021 and has not reached any relevant agreement.

At the 2021 meeting in Mexico, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding, but they made little progress on their purpose. According to Gerardo Blade, chief negotiator for the interim Venezuelan government, the performance “was not good” because they only reached two agreements, which also cannot be fixed, such as the defense of Essequibo and social welfare.

