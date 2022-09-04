The United States: The school begins to punish its students by hitting the buttocks

In southwestern Missouri, in the United States, a school has agreed to return to the use of batting as a method of educating students. what mentioned before This is only if the parents of the palace agree Despite warnings from public health professionals about how harmful such a practice can be.

They returned to school last week in Cassville for the first time since the school board approved in June a return to corporal punishment in this 1,900 student district 60 miles southwest of Springfield. The province abolished the practice in 2001.

This approved policy states that Corporal punishment will only be used if other forms of discipline such as suspensions or other penalties have failed.

The decision was made after an anonymous survey found that parents, students and school staff They were worried about the students’ behavior and disciplineAccording to supervisor Merlin Johnson, she told The Springfield News-Leader.

