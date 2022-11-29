The United States sells 40 missiles to Finland for $323 million

United State Authorized to sell to Finland AIM 9X Block II tactical missiles and AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapons round for $323 million.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by enhancing the security of a trusted partner, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. Helping Finland develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability is vital to the American national interest.” The Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

In addition, he said that “the proposed sale will enhance Finland’s air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons capabilities and will have a positive impact on US relations with Nordic countries.”

The announcement of the sale of 40 AIM 9X missiles and 48 AGM-154 bombs comes more than nine months after the launch. Russian invasion of Ukraine, prompting Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership.

The Lawmakers still have to ratify the deal, But it may just be a formality.

The proposed sale will require the US government and contractor representatives to visit Finland on a temporary basis in conjunction with technical support and oversight requirements for the program, including software and technical reviews.

