The United States seizes an oil shipment from an Iranian ship in Greece

The United State confiscated Iranian oil On a ship operated by Russia near Greece and the shipment will be sent to the United States on another ship, three sources familiar with the matter said. It was not clear whether the cargo was seized because it was Iranian oil or because of sanctions imposed on the tanker for its connection to Russia. In fact, Iran and Russia face separate US sanctions.

The Iranian-flagged ship Pegas was among five ships that Washington annexed on February 22 – two days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – to impose sanctions on Promsvyazbank, a bank considered key to Russia’s defense sector. The ship’s Russian owner, the Transmore Flute, was later listed on May 8. The oil tanker, which was renamed Lana on March 1 and has been flying the Iranian flag since May 1, has remained close to Greek waters since then. Previously it was flying the Russian flag.

A source from the Greek Navy said today that the US Department of Justice “Inform Greece that the cargo on the ship is Iranian oil.” The shipment has been transferred to another US chartered vesselThe source added, without elaborating.

The United States has imposed sanctions on what it described as a Russian-backed oil smuggling and money laundering network for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force. A separate Western source familiar with the matter confirmed the seizure, and said the cargo had been transferred to the Liberia-flagged Ice Energy tanker operated by Greek shipping company Dynacom. A source at Dynacom confirmed that “Oil transfer from the ship was underway to Dynacom’s Ice Energy, which would then sail to the United States.”

The official Iranian news agency (IRNA) reported that its Foreign Ministry summoned the Chargé d’Affairs of the Greek Embassy in Tehran after seizing a shipment from a ship that was Under the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Greek watersThe Iranian News Agency (IRNA) quoted the Iranian Maritime and Ports Organization as saying that the tanker sought refuge along the Greek coast after encountering technical problems and bad weather, adding that the confiscation of its cargo was present. A clear example of hackingIce Energy reported today that it is moored near the island of Evia in southern Greece.