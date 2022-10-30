The United States rules the beginning of women’s classification

three Americans, Chili’s Jones, Jed Carey and Jordan ChilsThey occupy the top three positions in the Women’s Individual Gymnastics World Championships Everywhere which takes place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (UK), once the first qualifying day has been completed.

Jonesthe winner of her country’s selection tournament, has 55,766 points after going through the four machines: vault with 14,200, asymmetric with 14,566, balance beam with 13,200 and floor with 13,800. Then the Olympics ended. tortoiseshell – Gold medalist on the floor in Tokyo – with a score of 55.132 and Chili pepperWith 53998.

After the American trio, the Belgian finished on Saturday Lisa Vaillin (52432) Romanian Anna Barboso (52233 and Spanish Laura Casabuenathe sixth with 52,032 in the vault, 12.66 in the asymmetric, 12,966 in the balance beam and 13,200 in the ground.

Emma Fernandez 11th run with 12600, up one place Paula Raya (12,566), while Maya Laser He is nineteenth out of 27 with 12,000.

jade curry It was the best in the vault with 14483, the Belgian Nina Druel I ordered variably with 14700, Sky Blakely on the balance beam with 13733 and Jordan Chili’s On the ground with 14100.

through the difference, United StateIn search of his sixth consecutive title with which he breaks the five-star record he now shares with Romania (1994-2001), he tops the table with 167,263 total points. Followed by Belgium with 156,063 and Spainat 149,162.

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which begins next Saturday in Liverpool (United Kingdom), opens the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will do so in the absence of Russia, which won the Olympic team a year ago in both men and women. Now he is leaving a hole in the podium for the new applicants to fight for.