The United States regretted that the European Union did not suspend Ukraine’s debt

United States Treasury Secretary, Janet YellenThis Friday, he expressed his “disappointment” with his European counterparts because European Commission Did not join the group creditors Who agreed to comment Payments from my religion Ukraine for two years.

“I would honestly say that I am disappointed because European Commission Did not join the creditors group to view satisfaction From debt service to Ukraine‘, said the Minister of Economy and Finance Joe Biden In Washington during the fall meetings International Monetary Fund and the global bank.

“Ukraine, as you know, is facing a huge financing gap and needs our full support,” Yellen told EU Finance Ministers and Commissioners.

A group of Ukraine’s international creditors, made up of Canada, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States, signed a memorandum of understanding on September 14, providing for a moratorium on Ukraine’s debt repayment at the request of Kyiv.

On Friday, the European Commission’s Commissioner for Economic Affairs responded that “the Commission is a multilateral body, and to take such a decision we must obtain consensus from all member states.” Paolo Gentiloniduring a conference after that for the American Secretary.

“That is why we have a different course and a different approach to the issue,” he added.

The International Monetary Fund In these meetings, he warned that Ukraine faces a budget deficit of up to $4 billion per month 2023.

Yellen on Tuesday received the Ukrainian Finance Minister, Sergei Marchenko, in the Treasury. The US President promised his interlocutors, saying, “We will continue to support them.”

(With information from AFP)