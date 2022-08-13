The United States reaches a record temperature at night in July

If we talk about hot nights, last month United State He had some history books.

In July, the continental United States Set a night record for heatMeteorologists said the intense heat during the day causes little comfort to people, animals, plants and the power grid.

average minimum temperature for 48 neighboring countries In July it was 17.6 °C (63.6 degrees Fahrenheit), which broke the previous record set in 2011 by a few hundred degrees.

He said the mark represents not only the highest average overnight temperature for July, but for any month in 128 years of record-keeping. Karen Gleeson, a climate scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The July night low was more than 3°F (1.7°C) warmer than the 20th century average.

Scientists have long pointed out that nighttime temperatures are essential to health.

“When daytime temperatures are at or near record levels and there’s no recovery overnight with cold weather, that puts a lot of pressure on plants, animals and people,” Gleeson said Friday. “It’s no small thing.”

In Texas, where monthly average daytime high temperatures topped 100°F (37.8°C) for the first time in July, causing a flood of the power grid due to heavy use of air conditioners, the average nighttime temperature was 23.5°C ( 74.3 degrees Celsius). F), which is 2.2 °C (4 °F) above the 20th century average.

Over the past 30 years, the minimum nighttime temperature in the United States has increased by an average of 1.2 °C (2.1 °F), while in the same period the daytime maximum temperature has increased by 1.1 °C (1.9 °F).

Climate scientists have said for decades that global warming from burning coal, oil and natural gas would accelerate global warming at night and in the Arctic. A study conducted this week indicates that The Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet.

Nights warm up faster, Gleeson explained, because heating during the day helps the air retain more moisture, and then that moisture helps trap heat overnight.

On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also released global temperature data for July, which showed it was, on average, the sixth hottest month on record, with an average temperature of 16.67°C (61.97°F) , that is 0.87 degrees Fahrenheit. degrees Fahrenheit) is warmer than the 20th century average. It was a month of heat waves as the UK broke its all-time heat record.

ko