The United States plans to deploy six B-52 bombers in Australia, according to media | world | Dr..

The United States plans to place six B-52 bombers at a military base in northern Australia, according to an ABC news investigation published on Sunday (10.30.2022), citing military sources and official documents, while analysts warn of this. It will mean increased tension with China.

Long-range aircraft capable of carrying nuclear bombs will be deployed at Tindall Base, about 300 km south of Darwin, the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, according to Four Corners – which aired at full capacity tonight – through a reference to US documents.

According to official reports, carried by ABC, in April the US Department of Defense calculated a budget of 14.4 million dollars (14.5 million euros) for its squadron operations and maintenance of B-52 aircraft in Australia.

Albanese does not confirm the version

Today, Monday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was limited to highlighting the military cooperation between his country and the United States, with which it has concluded several security agreements, by avoiding confirming or rejecting the information.

“There are, of course, visits to Australia, including to Darwin, where the US Marines are stationed on a regular basis,” Albanese told a news conference, referring to an agreement between Washington and Canberra signed in 2012 to rotate US Marines. in the ocean country.

Currently about 2,500 US troops travel to Australia each year, where the US has occasionally sent bombers since the 1980s and has carried out military missions since the beginning of this century.

Warning sign for China

“The ability to deploy USAF bombers to Australia sends a powerful message to adversaries about our ability to unleash deadly air power,” the US Air Force told Four Corners.

According to analysts quoting ABC, the standstill of the B-52 bombers could increase tensions with China, a country that currently maintains a difficult diplomatic relationship with Australia and seeks to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region, which it traditionally controls. Australia and the United States.

“Having bombers that can reach and possibly attack mainland China could be very important in sending a signal to China that any of its actions in Taiwan will have consequences,” says Becca Wasser, an expert at the Center for a New American Security.

GC (EFE, Reuters)