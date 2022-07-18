The United States of America and South American Countries Sign Immigration Agreement

JIn the end, President Joe Biden managed to save America’s summit, overshadowed by many absences and controversies, from unraveling. With the “Los Angeles Declaration on Immigration and Protection” signed by 21 US states and observer country Spain, the meeting of heads of state in the Western Hemisphere has at least something to show. The agreement, which aims to counter the regional migration crisis, is the most important outcome of the three-day summit. “We are changing the way we approach immigration,” Biden said. Each country commits to and recognizes the challenges that the entire region has in common.

The plan has several directions. On the one hand, the countries receiving immigrants must receive more support, and also to provide better protection for immigrants. This is especially true for countries like Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, which have taken in hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in recent years, but also to Mexico, which has taken a kind of buffer function by offering asylum to immigrants from Central America and other countries, and acts as a “waiting room” It provides for refugees.

Washington wants to receive more guest workers

At the same time, new legal ways are being found for foreign workers from poor countries to work in richer countries. For example, the United States and Canada have committed to bringing in more guest workers. According to a statement from the White House, Mexico has also agreed to hire more workers from Central America. The plan also includes a common approach to border security, including combating smuggling networks, and a coordinated response to historic migrant flows across the US-Mexico border.

However, observers are skeptical that the pledges will be meaningful and binding enough to tackle the migration crisis. In addition, the question arises to what extent the absence of several countries crucial to the migration issue at the summit will limit the effectiveness of the agreement. The summit was not attended by the presidents of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Biden was expelled from Guatemala and El Salvador after Washington criticized the two countries for their recent democratic backsliding, which was seen as interference.

All efforts to lure presidents to Los Angeles failed. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele reportedly did not answer the phone when US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called him. The presidents of Mexico and Honduras did not come to Los Angeles because host Biden did not invite authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua – countries from which countless immigrants come.

The expulsion of the three dictators hung like a dark cloud over the top of America. Governments that did not boycott the summit have used it as a stage for their protests, most notably Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, whose country currently chairs the Commonwealth of Latin American and Caribbean countries. On Friday, Chile, Bolivia, the Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda joined the criticism, despite Biden’s absence. The chorus was joined by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who represented President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. No one should exclude another country.

China’s third-party laughter?

Criticism of the United States shows deep divisions. Some observers say the United States is losing respect with its southern neighbors, making it difficult for Washington to assert its leadership and halt China’s advances in the region. China has steadily expanded its economic and, increasingly, political influence in Latin America over the past twenty years. It builds roads, ports, power stations and railways in the region, which primarily serves the Asian giant as a supplier of raw materials. Beijing has nothing to do with the problems in the region.

The hundreds of thousands of immigrants who travel to Latin America each year do not want to go to China but to the United States. The impact of the pandemic and inflation, which hit the poor in Latin America the most, will continue to drive migration. In order to get to the root of the problem and mitigate the economic and social effects of the pandemic, Biden also raised the possibility of an economic program at the Summit of America, which, however, does not appear to be ripe yet. The United States is also currently facing more problems than immigration.