The United States is preparing to send the sixth satellite to discover missiles

This content was published on August 1, 2022 – 16:27

Miami (USA), August 1 (EFE). – The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is completing preparations for Thursday’s launch of an Armed Forces satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA), which will serve for early detection of missiles. launch.

With 80% favorable weather, the ULA Atlas V rocket is scheduled to lift off with the satellite above at 1029 GMT, from a platform at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

More than three hours after launch, the SBIRS GEO 6 satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, is expected to be put into geosynchronous orbit (GEO) where it will eventually operate like the other five from this program.

Thursday’s satellite will be the sixth and final in the Space Infrared System (SBIRS), the first of which was launched into orbit in 2011 to replace the former US Defense Support Program system.

Other satellites in this series of satellites designed for the US Space Force, one of eight arms of the country’s armed forces, were launched successfully in 2013, 2017, 2018, and 2021.

The satellites, with an investment of billions of dollars, use surveillance and infrared sensors to detect missile launches and provide early warning.

“SBIRS GEO 6 is an enhanced spacecraft that provides greater electronic resilience and robustness in the face of the growing ballistic missile threats” on the planet, notes ULA.

It will be the fifth mission so far in 2022 for the powerful Atlas V missile, and it will be followed about twelve hours later by another launch.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will blast off that day with the KPLO probe on its doorstep, in what will be South Korea’s first lunar mission.

The launch is scheduled for 23:03 GMT also from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, specifically from an adjacent platform from which SBIRS GEO 6 is launched.

Square in shape, KPLO will arrive on the moon in mid-September and is scheduled to orbit the satellite for a year, during which time it will study its terrain, environment, and possible future lunar landing sites. EFE

lce / arm / acm

