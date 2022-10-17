The United States intercepted 388 Cuban models in the first half of October 2022

The US Coast Guard intercepted 388 Cuban immigrants at sea in the first two weeks of October alone, numbers that reflect continued growth in encounters with rafters in the Florida Straits, which increased from 838 in fiscal 2021 to a record. 6,182 in the same period in 2022, the highest record in the past seven years.

In a statement, the Coast Guard reported that cutters Richard Snyder, William Flores and Paul Clark returned a total of 148 Cubans this past weekend. The Good Samaritans saw several boats and reported them to the authorities.

“Choose a safe and legal way to come to the United States so that families do not lose their loved ones,” insist on Petty Officer Nicole Grohl, in the press release, was transcribed on Twitter with the hashtag #DonTakeToTheSea (“Don’t Throw Yourself Overboard,” in Spanish)

The number of Cuban rafters intercepted at sea dropped dramatically in 2017, after then-President Barack Obama repealed the law known as ‘Dry Feet, Wet Feet’, which guaranteed asylum and immediate benefits to islanders who were able to set their feet on land. American.

The worsening economic and political crisis in Cuba, where Thousands took to the streets In unprecedented protests, he caused a rebound at outings to the sea.

Cubans have also found other ways to reach the United States, including via Nicaragua, one of the few countries that has a Visa Waiver Program with Havana. After reaching Managua, the islanders make a difficult road trip to the southern border of the United States, spending small fortunes and face danger He is growing up.

In fiscal year 2022, 177,848 immigrants and asylum seekers arrived in the United States from Cuba, a new historical record that surpassed the combined records of the 1980 Mariel exodus and the 1994 Balcyros crisis, the two largest waves of emigration from the island to date. Currently.

