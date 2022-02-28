The United States imposes its own sanctions on Russia

Some US governors are imposing sanctions on Russia on their own for invading Ukraine.

Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolfe called on the Liquor Control Board on Sunday to remove products from Russia from state liquor stores as soon as possible, WPXI-TV reported.

The council said that these products will be withdrawn as an expression of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

According to KDVR-TV, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has ordered the state’s Office of Information Technology, Personnel Management and Administration to review existing contracts and determine whether the state deals with Russian state-owned companies. He said that those contracts will expire, if they exist.

For his part, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered the General Services Department to study whether the state buys goods and services from Russian companies, according to WRIC-TV.

Yongkin demanded the nonprofit Norfolk Sister City Association end its relationship with a Russian “sister” city, Kaliningrad.

The Virginia Pension Scheme’s board of directors and university endowment funds have also been urged to suspend their ties to Russian companies.

I think we must stand firm and impose all possible economic sanctions. “The international community must mobilize, and it is important that we stand up and say we will not tolerate this,” Youngkin said at a recent event in Hapton.

KXAN-TV reported that Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on the Texas Restaurant Association and the Association of Liquor and Retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.”

Meanwhile, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the state’s Chamber of Commerce to suspend purchases of Standard Russian vodka, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio. New Hampshire man Chris Sununu has signed an executive order requiring liquor stores to remove all Russian alcohol. So did his colleague from Utah, Spencer Cox.