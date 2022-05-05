The United States has provided more than $6 million to Chile in humanitarian aid for migrants

France Press agency

Santiago Chile / 04.05.2022 20:00:29

The United States pledged $6 million in humanitarian aid to migrants, especially Venezuelans, in Chile, It was announced in Santiago, Wednesday, that the State Undersecretary for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Ezra Zia, is visiting Santiago.

“I am happy to announce more than 6 million dollars in additional humanitarian aid for these activities in Chile.

Zia explained that this contribution constitutes a total of 26 million dollars In humanitarian aid from the United States For Venezuelans and other vulnerable immigrants since the Venezuelan government crisis began.

Since the end of 2020, migrants cross the borders with Peru and Bolivia on footat an altitude of more than 4 thousand meters and with extreme temperatures, to reach Chile, where they are looking for a better life.

Most of them arrive from Venezuela to Chile, Since 2019, they have become the largest foreign community in the country with about half a million.

Help is dedicated to “Legal advice, medical service, safe shelter, hygiene items, and basic items such as blankets and warm clothes”And “to help the dignified Chilean communities that have sheltered refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable migrants,” he explained.

The Undersecretary of the US State Department indicated that the money will be “Wave” By the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Both institutions “They are doing vital work here in Chile in collaboration with the government, non-profit, non-governmental organizations and communities across the country.”As he claimed.

Only in 2021, The United States has already provided more than $9 million in humanitarian aid to Chile Dedicated to the same job.

On April 15, Chile lifted the state of exception that had been in place since February in four provinces in the north of the country, The main irregular access points used by migrants to reach through the arid Atacama Desert. The military support personnel deployed during the extraordinary measure remained in the area in support of the police.

Mr.